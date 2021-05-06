News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran to end break from music with performance at Big Weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:04 PM May 6, 2021   
Ed Sheeran played four sell-out shows at Ipswich's Chantry Park in August 2019 Picture: Zakary Walt

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend at the end of May - Credit: Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is the headline name set to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music later this month.

Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and has penned songs about his hometown, will feature at the event held over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He will record a set for the festival, which is being held online due to coronavirus restrictions, along with more than 100 other acts.

Radio 1's Big Weekend was also held virtually last year.

Other artists scheduled to perform at this year's event include AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, London Grammar and Mabel.

Sheeran announced a break from his career in December 2019, but teased fans of a return with the release of new track 'Afterglow' just 12 months later.

The 30-year-old has also announced he will sponsor Ipswich Town's shirts for next season - and strongly hinted at an upcoming tour.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fire engines lined the narrow streets in Thwaite as crew members tackled the blaze

Updated

Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea

Food

Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus