Ed Sheeran to end break from music with performance at Big Weekend

Published: 12:04 PM May 6, 2021

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend at the end of May - Credit: Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is the headline name set to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music later this month.

Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and has penned songs about his hometown, will feature at the event held over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He will record a set for the festival, which is being held online due to coronavirus restrictions, along with more than 100 other acts.

Radio 1's Big Weekend was also held virtually last year.

Other artists scheduled to perform at this year's event include AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, London Grammar and Mabel.

Sheeran announced a break from his career in December 2019, but teased fans of a return with the release of new track 'Afterglow' just 12 months later.

The 30-year-old has also announced he will sponsor Ipswich Town's shirts for next season - and strongly hinted at an upcoming tour.