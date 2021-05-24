News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran to film Radio 1 Big Weekend performance at Snape Maltings

Andrew Clarke

Published: 1:24 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM May 24, 2021
Ed Sheeran is set to record his BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend performance at Snape Maltings - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images/Sarah Lucy Brown

Ed Sheeran is set to film his performance for this year's BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend at Snape Maltings - close to his home near Framlingham.

Ed Sheeran headlines the launch of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021 with a live gig from Snape - Credit: Jamie Simmonds

The Suffolk superstar has been taking time off to raise a family since finishing his Divide world tour in August 2019 with a series of four homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park.

Sheeran has since released an album of duets - but BBC's Radio 1 Big Weekend, which is being streamed online due to the coronavirus crisis, will be his first performance for some time.

Ed Sheeran headlines Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 from the Snape Maltings - Credit: Jamie Simmonds

The BBC said the online event had been designed for fans to enjoy with friends "in parks, on beaches, in pub gardens" or in their own homes.

Sheeran is headlining the online event, which will also feature Coldplay, Jorja Smith and AJ Tracey.

Other headliners will include Anne-Marie, Celeste, London Grammar, Mabel, Royal Blood and Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice

Exact timings will be announced later this week. Live links will be available through the BBC Radio 1 website.

Ed Sheeran
Music
East Suffolk News

