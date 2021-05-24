Published: 1:24 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM May 24, 2021

Ed Sheeran is set to film his performance for this year's BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend at Snape Maltings - close to his home near Framlingham.

The Suffolk superstar has been taking time off to raise a family since finishing his Divide world tour in August 2019 with a series of four homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park.

Sheeran has since released an album of duets - but BBC's Radio 1 Big Weekend, which is being streamed online due to the coronavirus crisis, will be his first performance for some time.

The BBC said the online event had been designed for fans to enjoy with friends "in parks, on beaches, in pub gardens" or in their own homes.

Sheeran is headlining the online event, which will also feature Coldplay, Jorja Smith and AJ Tracey.

Other headliners will include Anne-Marie, Celeste, London Grammar, Mabel, Royal Blood and Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice

Exact timings will be announced later this week. Live links will be available through the BBC Radio 1 website.