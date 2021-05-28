News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How and where to see Ed Sheeran's Big Weekend performance at Snape Maltings

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:53 PM May 28, 2021   
Ed Sheeran headlines the launch of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021 with a live gig from Snape - Credit: Jamie Simmonds

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has recorded a performance of some of his best-known songs as part of Radio 1's Big Weekend of Music. 

The event is featuring a variety of recorded sets by a number of well-known artists, with the Framlingham singer set to be one of the headliners.

For his performance, Ed headed to Snape Maltings to perform a collection of songs. 

The concert was filmed in advance and will be screened 'as live' this evening. 

Ed's performance will be on the BBC iPlayer from 6pm and will be on Radio 1 on Saturday at 2pm. 

After his last tour finished in Ipswich in 2019, this will be the Castle on the Hill singer's first performance for some time, aside from an album of duets. 


