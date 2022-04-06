'Claims like this are way too common now' - Sheeran reacts to court ruling

Video

Ed Sheeran leaving the High Court in London after a hearing for his copyright trial - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran hopes his victory in a copyright row over his Shape of You song will prevent "baseless claims" in the future.

Sheeran, who was raised in Framlingham and still lives near the town, was found not to have infringed copyright of two songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, when writing the 2017 hit.

Chokri and O'Donoghue claimed Sheeran's Shape of You was "strikingly similar" to their track, Oh Why.

Sami Chokri arriving at the High Court in London last month - Credit: PA

The judgement, which was made by Mr Justice Zacaroli, was announced this morning.

After the ruling, Sheeran said in an Instagram post: "Whilst we're obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court – even if there's no basis for the claim.

"It's really damaging to the song-writing industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music.

"Coincidences are bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released on Spotify every single day. That's 22million songs a year.

"I don't want to take anything away from the pain and hurt suffered from both sides of this case, but I just want to say I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation. I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son.

"All suits are not a pleasant experience, and I hope with this ruling it means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided."