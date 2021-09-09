'Way beyond my wildest dreams': Ed Sheeran reflects on last 10 years

Published: 6:34 PM September 9, 2021

Ed Sheeran has spoken about the 10 years of his music career, reflecting on his first ever album which made him a worldwide superstar.

The singer, who was brought up in Framlingham and still lives in Suffolk, shot to fame a decade ago after he released his the album Plus.

Since the release, the Shape of You singer has become one of the biggest artists in the world, going on to record a further three albums - with his fifth being released later this year.

As well as recording music with other huge artists, such as Beyonce, Sheeran has also become the kit sponsor for his childhood club Ipswich Town.

Sheeran posted on his Instagram with a photo of himself from 2011 and said: "This is me 2011 in the World's End pub up in Finsbury Park, just after signing my publishing deal.

"I lived all over London back then, wherever anyone would have me, but Finsbury is where I’d spend most of my evenings coz of the open mic nights there run by my mates.

"I first moved up in 2008 and on my first night got inspired to write my song The City, which was the first song written and recorded for my debut album + or Plus if you use google.

"It’s been 10 years since the release of +, today is the day it came out.

"I’ve been making music for a very long time but I guess your major label debut counts as the start in the industry, so I’m officially a decade in as of now.

"All I ever wanted was to have a gold album and to sell out Shepherd’s Bush Empire, I never thought my career would go past that to be honest, and if I got that, I’d be chuffed.

"When + came out, it went gold in the first week and I played to a sold out Shepherd’s Bush three weeks later.

"Ever since then everything that has come my way has been an added bonus, it’s been an incredible journey so far, and way beyond my wildest dreams.

"It all started with an album recorded in Windlesham.

"Happy birthday +, and thank you to everyone keeping it alive, it’s not my album anymore it’s yours, and I’m honoured for it to be so many moments and memories for so many people x."