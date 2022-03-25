'I can't wait to check you out' - Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band

Ed Sheeran has responded to a Ukrainian band that asked to perform at a charity concert from Kyiv - Credit: PA

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has responded to a Ukrainian band who asked to perform remotely at a concert later this month.

Antytila sent a message to the Framlingham-born singer on TikTok asking to perform remotely at ITV's Concert for Ukraine next week.

The band said in a clip posted online: "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham.

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered.

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us."

Sheeran responded yesterday in a video also shared on TikTok, saying: "Firstly, I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

"I can't wait to check your music out, too, guys, sending lots of love".