News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'I can't wait to check you out' - Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:23 PM March 25, 2022
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Ed Sheeran has responded to a Ukrainian band that asked to perform at a charity concert from Kyiv - Credit: PA

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has responded to a Ukrainian band who asked to perform remotely at a concert later this month.

Antytila sent a message to the Framlingham-born singer on TikTok asking to perform remotely at ITV's Concert for Ukraine next week.

The band said in a clip posted online: "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.

@antytila_official Hello @Ed Sheeran , greetings from Kyiv! 🇺🇦 We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely. #antytila #edsheeran #sheeran #ukraine #kyiv ♬ оригінальний звук - Antytila / Антитіла

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham.

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered.

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us."

Sheeran responded yesterday in a video also shared on TikTok, saying: "Firstly, I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

@edsheeran @Antytila / Антитіла ♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

"I can't wait to check your music out, too, guys, sending lots of love".

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months

Suffolk Live News

Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning

A12

Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Baldwin at his shop in Stowmarket

Stowmarket store has three months to find new site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon