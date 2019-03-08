Ed Sheeran helps to design new Blue Peter badge

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has helped to create a new Blue Peter badge which he hopes will encourage youngsters to become more musical.

Blue Peter's first ever music badge, designed by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran Picture: BBC/PA Wire Blue Peter's first ever music badge, designed by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran Picture: BBC/PA Wire

The Castle on the Hill performer designed the new badge which features the traditional ship on a multi-coloured background.

It also features a number of musical additions including a set of piano keys, a microphone and music notes.

To win one of the new badges youngsters will have to tell the show how they enjoy making music; such as by trying a new instrument or being part of a musical performance.

As well as this they will have to discover some musical memories from family members or teachers.

Finally youngsters will have to tell the show their top three songs of all time and their reasons why.

The special badge will form part of the celebrations for BBC Music Day on Thursday, September 26.

Sheeran is no stranger to Blue Peter badges having received his own top level gold badge last year.

On the new badge Ed said: "I've always loved Blue Peter and even got the chance to present the show a while back, so I'm made up that I got to design their first ever badge for BBC Music Day.

"Music was really important to me growing up and I hope this badge will inspire more kids to get into it."