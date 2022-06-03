Ed Sheeran reveals Golden Jubilee inspired him to become musician

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has revealed he was inspired to become a musician while watching the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago.

The 31-year-old singer is due to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and performed at the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Sheeran posted on Instagram, he said: "20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on TV, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said, 'that's what I wanna do'.

"10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee, and now 10 years on I'm playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday.

"Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways. Tune in on Sunday and see ya there x"

Sheeran is set to perform his song Perfect during Sunday's celebrations, as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The song was originally released in 2017 on the singer's Divide album.

The Platinum Pageant will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and its surrounding streets on the afternoon of Sunday June 5 - the last day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The event is expected to bring to life iconic moments from the Queen's 70-year reign and showcase how society has changed over the past seven decades.

Highlights will include an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as a heliosphere, bearing the image of the Queen.

Other key moments will be a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a huge moving wedding cake sounding out Bollywood hits, a towering dragon and three-storey-high beasts.

At one stage, the Queen will be imagined in her younger days with a 20ft puppet of a youthful princess, barefoot and carefree, surrounded by a pack of mischievous puppet corgis along The Mall.

A number of celebrities will take part in the finale, when Ed Sheeran will appear on stage to lead his special tribute to the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on June 5 and air on BBC One from 1pm.

