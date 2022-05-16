Video
'The children were buzzing' - Ed Sheeran sends video to Suffolk school
Children at a Suffolk primary school were "buzzing" when they found out they had received a video from superstar Ed Sheeran.
The Suffolk-based singer songwriter sent a video to students at Pot Kiln Primary School in Great Cornard after a class was named after him.
Headteacher Laura Jestico explained that each of the 12 classes was named after inspirational people and one of them was Ed Sheeran.
Mr Jestico added: "Sheeran class put on an assembly for the rest of the school to tell them about Ed Sheeran and they sent the work off to him, which is why we have got the video from Ed.
"I am local Suffolk born and bred girl and I just appreciate that someone as famous and as talented as him has recognised the efforts of nine and ten-year-old children.
"We are absolutely thrilled to receive such a brilliant video.
"He didn't have to do that, but the impact of that video not only on the class but on Friday we showed it to the whole school, the children are just buzzing.
"We do weekly musical assemblies and the children have learnt Lego House and they sing it brilliantly so we have videoed that and sent it back to Ed.
"We are very proud of him because we are a Suffolk school and he is a Suffolk boy."
In the video he sent to the school the Shape of You singer said: "Hey everyone at Pot Kiln Primary School I'm Ed Sheeran.
"I have seen all your stuff you have been doing and thank you so much for being so supportive to me and my music.
"I think you are all great and I hope you have a great rest of your week.
"Lots of love from me and keep doing you."