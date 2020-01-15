E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran's Spotify earnings revealed in study

PUBLISHED: 16:32 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 15 January 2020

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has made a fortune from Spotify streams alone Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Archant

Ed Sheeran's hit song Shape of You has been listened to billions of times throughout the world - and earned the Suffolk singer nearly £8million in royalties on Spotify alone.

The track, from the Suffolk singer's 2017 album Divide, has been revealed as the most streamed song on the platform with 2,307,000,000 plays.

The Pay Per Play study from Broadband Deals has found the song is the most profitable in Spotify history, netting an estimated £7,874,729.95.

Ed's feat is made all the more impressive by the fact that a single play earns just £0.0034, according to Digital Music News.

The Framlingham singer's song 'Thinking Out Loud' also features in the top ten in fifth, raking in £4,819,730.68 from 1,412,000,000 plays.

The Sunday Times Rich List found that Ed is the 17th highest earning British musician, claiming a net worth of £160million.

