Your chance to step in Ed's shoes - as singer donates his old flip flops to charity

PUBLISHED: 11:05 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 05 October 2019

Eighteen pairs of Ed's shoes are set to be sold for charity Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Archant

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will soon be able to quite literally walk in his shoes, after the singer donated a range of his own footwear to a local charity shop.

A range of shoes from Air Jordan's to Converse's and flip flops are included in Ed's collection Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICEA range of shoes from Air Jordan's to Converse's and flip flops are included in Ed's collection Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Eighteen pairs of size 10 shoes have been donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in Framlingham.

Nearly all of the footwear has been well worn by the singer with some of the soles still encrusted with mud from his countryside walks.

The shop has received 13 pairs of the Shape of You singer's trainers with labels such as Nike, Dolce & Gabanna, Converse and Air Jordan.

There are also Timberland walking shoes, a pair of Quicksilver flip flops and an unworn pair of Patrick Ewing baseball boots with the label still attached.

One pair of Versace shoes have the heel falling off.

The staff hope that each pair will sell for at least £100, although some are set to be sold for much more.

Shop manager Rachail Pollard said: "Fans simply cannot get enough of Ed's cast off bits and pieces.

"He has donated us a couple of pairs of his shoes in the past - but never as many as this in one go.

You may also want to watch:

"If it had been anyone else, I think the vast majority of these shoes would have to be thrown out because they are so well worn.

"But it is a strong selling point that many of them have been worn by Ed for a long time. It makes them a more authentic item for fans.

"People will be able to literally follow in Ed's footsteps by having a pair of his shoes to walk around in."

The shoes are the latest in a long line of donations from the singer to the charity.

Among the other items are a pair of dark coloured slippers

Mrs Pollard said: "I can't imagine the slippers would be worth more than a few pence normally - but they could be priced £200 as they are from Ed."

Some of the shoes will be sold in the shop with the rest set to be auctioned along with other items of Sheeran's clothing and memorabilia.

A catalogue is currently being drawn up for auction to be held on December 7 by Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The auction will feature many of the 300 pieces of clothing and other items that Ed donated to the hospice in August.

It will include many of his basketball, football and ice hockey shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, hoodies, trainers and jeans as well as a signed Hoax surfboard, a basketball, CDs, a cuddly toy cat and a toy pig.

Many of the shirts were given to Sheeran on his recent world tour and some are emblazoned with his name while one is signed by David Beckham.

