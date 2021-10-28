Ed Sheeran says birth of his daughter motivated him to lose five stone

Published: 12:52 PM October 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about how the birth of his daughter motivated him to lose weight - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about how the birth of his daughter has helped motivate him to lose five stone and drink less alcohol.

The Framlingham born singer, who tested positive for Covid last week said he used to drink "every single day" when he was not on tour, according to The Sun newspaper.

The Shape of You singer whose new album = is released tomorrow said he has "become quite clean-living" in an interview with the newspaper.

He added: "But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.

“I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.”