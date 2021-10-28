News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran says birth of his daughter motivated him to lose five stone

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:52 PM October 28, 2021   
Embargoed to 0001 Saturday May 29 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC hando

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about how the birth of his daughter motivated him to lose weight - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about how the birth of his daughter has helped motivate him to lose five stone and drink less alcohol. 

The Framlingham born singer, who tested positive for Covid last week said he used to drink "every single day" when he was not on tour, according to The Sun newspaper. 

The Shape of You singer whose new album = is released tomorrow said he has "become quite clean-living" in an interview with the newspaper. 

He added: "But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

You may also want to watch:

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.

“I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
  2. 2 East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
  3. 3 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  1. 4 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
  2. 5 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
  3. 6 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  4. 7 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget
  5. 8 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  6. 9 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
  7. 10 Donacien's 'feeling the love' after returning from the Ipswich Town shadows
Ed Sheeran
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Affordable homes project proposed for east Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon