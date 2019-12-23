E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Ed Sheeran reveals new music project for young people in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:19 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 23 December 2019

Ed Sheeran has announced the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation is a charitable music foundation which aims to help young people under the age of 18, and living in Suffolk. Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran has announced the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation is a charitable music foundation which aims to help young people under the age of 18, and living in Suffolk. Picture: Zakary Walters

Global phenomenon Ed Sheeran, who shot to fame after busking on the streets of Ipswich, has launched a charitable music foundation here in Suffolk to help budding young artists.

The superstar announced the news of the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation in a video on his Instagram page on Monday, December 23.

In the video, Ed beamed: "Hey everyone, I've set up a charitable music foundation called the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation.

"It's aim is to basically help people under the age of 18 in Suffolk with some small but hopefully useful grants, to help them with playing or studying music."

He continued: "The reason I'm doing it in Suffolk is it's the area that I grew up, I still live here, I learnt to play music here and I feel like I've had a lot of support from the area and I want to give some support back."

This summer, the singer from Framlingham put on four homecoming gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park - giving a huge economic boost to the town and attracting 150,000 people.

This summer, the singer from Framlingham put on four homecoming gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park - giving a huge economic boost to the town and attracting 150,000 people.

Ed says the aim of the grants are to help with buying an instrument, music studies, vocal lessons, rehearsals, gigs and more.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that youngsters will be given the chance to work with the talent scout who spotted Ed Sheeran.

The scheme is part of a new education programme run by the borough council and its Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, and will see schools take part in an exciting programme including a song-writing workshop featuring Ian Johnson.

In order to get involved with the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, youngsters are asked to register their interest here before applying online.

You can sign up now to register your interest and the website will make a grant application form available in spring 2020.

