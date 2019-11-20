E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Prayer retreat on Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate given go ahead

PUBLISHED: 09:04 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 20 November 2019

Ed Sheeran pictured during his homecoming gig at Chantry Park this year. The popstar has been given approval to build a prayer retreat at his Suffolk estate. Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran pictured during his homecoming gig at Chantry Park this year. The popstar has been given approval to build a prayer retreat at his Suffolk estate. Picture: Zakary Walters

Archant

A "private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer" on the estate of Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran has been given the go ahead.

The 28-year-old singer has bought several properties close to where he grew up near Framlingham, where he lives with his wife and childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

In September, the Shape of You singer made a planning application to construct a "boat-shaped" outbuilding near the town which would be a place "for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and so forth".

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application, prepared by Donald Insall Associates, added: "It would also allow the applicant's family, friends and colleagues to be able enjoy these things and join them in their observance."

The new two-storey building, approved by East Suffolk Council this week, is described as "novel and modern", as well as "sculptural and unusual".

The look of the building is also said to reflect natural forms, with the design and access statement adding: "The roof is leaf shaped, the form could represent a pair of cupped hands, or a chalice, or the plan of a mother and child or fish or beetle."

You may also want to watch:

The building will also have stained glass windows designed especially for it.

Despite its unique design, the architects say that growing plants on the site will mean that the building will become less and less visible over time.

It said that Sheeran has guests from around the world, adding: "Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia.

"Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance when they visit."

It is not the first time that Ed has applied for a religious space on his estate.

In 2018, Sheeran applied for permission to build a Saxon-style chapel on his estate.

However, there were concerns from a wildlife group about the possible impact on nearby great crested newts and the plans were eventually turned down.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

25 stowaways found in refrigerated lorry bound for Felixstowe

Felixstowe docks. Picture: ARCHANT

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays expected during three days of work

Essex And Suffolk Water are due to carry out the work on Beaconsfield Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft this week. Picture: Google Images

Prayer retreat on Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk estate given go ahead

Ed Sheeran pictured during his homecoming gig at Chantry Park this year. The popstar has been given approval to build a prayer retreat at his Suffolk estate. Picture: Zakary Walters
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists