Ed Sheeran announces new music with 'good friend' Taylor Swift

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:21 PM February 9, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM February 9, 2022
Ed Sheeran receives the award for Best Songwriter during during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena

Ed Sheeran has announced he will be collaborating with Taylor Swift for a third time - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he will be collaborating with Taylor Swift for a third time, after teasing the news with a cryptic social media post. 

Sheeran, who was just crowned as Songwriter of the Year at the Brits 2022, revealed the collaboration with Taylor Swift on his Instagram. 

In a post the Bad Habits singer said: "The Joker and The Queen featuring my good friend Taylor Swift is out this Friday."

This comes after Sheeran posted a mysterious message on social media earlier this month which lead to many fans to think a collaboration was on the cards. 

In 2013 'The Shape of You' singer surprised Taylor Swift by dressing up as a joker on her Red tour as they sang 'Everything Has Changed' together.

Sheeran, who was spotted at his first Town game of the season with Olly Murs on Saturday, has previously teamed up with Swift for Everything Has Changed in 2013 and End Game in 2017. 

