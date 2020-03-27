E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran to pay full wages to staff at his trendy London pub during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 22:24 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:35 27 March 2020

Ed Sheeran will pay staff at his pub full wages during the COVID-19 crisis, it has been reported Picture: PA

Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran will pay the wages of staff at his London pub during the coronavirus crisis.

Ed, 29, who opened his Notting Hill pub, named Bertie Blossoms, last year, has reportedly told staff that no-one will be made redundant and that he’s happy for workers to take on new or voluntary roles during the pandemic.

The singer-songwriter is the 17th richest musician in the UK, with a total worth of around £160million, according to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

The trendy London pub opened in November and has been popular with celebrities who are based in the area.

But it was forced to close last week following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that all pubs were to shut as the country battles the outbreak.

MORE: Tributes paid to 80-year-old Suffolk victim of coronavirus

The lockdown measures mean people can only leave the house to buy essential food or medicine, when taking daily exercise or travelling to and from work which cannot be done at home.

New legislation passed this week means officers have the power to fine those who do not comply with the rules.

MORE: Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

