News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran headlining ITV concert in support of Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:25 AM March 21, 2022
Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Tuesday Febru

Ed Sheeran will be performing at a concert for Ukraine later this month - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has joined up with other major A-listers to perform at a charity event to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine. 

The Framlingham-based singer will perform at the two-hour fundraising event, which is raising money for the humanitarian appeal in the eastern European country.

It will also feature performances by Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter. 

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is also featuring in the fundraiser, which will be broadcast on ITV

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is also featuring in the fundraiser, which will be broadcast on ITV - Credit: PA

The concert will be taking place on Tuesday, March 29 and is to be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, which have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee and media and entertainment group Global to stage the fundraiser.

During the evening there will be musical performances combined with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and difficulties face by those affected by the war. 

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening, with the concert taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Ed Sheeran
Support Ukraine
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon