Ed Sheeran headlining ITV concert in support of Ukraine

Ed Sheeran will be performing at a concert for Ukraine later this month - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has joined up with other major A-listers to perform at a charity event to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Framlingham-based singer will perform at the two-hour fundraising event, which is raising money for the humanitarian appeal in the eastern European country.

It will also feature performances by Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is also featuring in the fundraiser, which will be broadcast on ITV - Credit: PA

The concert will be taking place on Tuesday, March 29 and is to be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, which have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee and media and entertainment group Global to stage the fundraiser.

During the evening there will be musical performances combined with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and difficulties face by those affected by the war.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening, with the concert taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.