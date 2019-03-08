Sunny

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

PUBLISHED: 17:33 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 23 April 2019

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Superstar Ed Sheeran has been told by planners to remove a sauna which had been built close to his wildlife pond.

He was also ordered to remove a sign from a Grade II listed barn on his Suffolk estate.

The ruling followed a visit by staff from the then Suffolk Coastal District Council, now part of East Suffolk Council, to the chart-topping singer's estate near Framlingham.

A council spokesman said: “During a site visit in March, it was found that a sauna has been constructed near to the pond.

“We have raised concerns regarding this structure, which requires either planning permission or removal.

“We have also requested that all unauthorised signage be removed from the Grade II listed barn.”

Earlier this year, the council ruled that the wildlife pond was not being used as a swimming pool.

The pond was built with planning permission for it to be used only for wildlife, and not for swimming or other recreational leisure activities.

Neighbours later wrote to the authority claiming it could be used for swimming.

However, a council spokesman said in March: “There was no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond, as plants are growing in and around it, or that the planning conditions had been broken. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

