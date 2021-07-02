Ed Sheeran scores 10th number one with Bad Habits track

Published: 6:00 PM July 2, 2021

Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran has returned to the top of the charts but the Ipswich Town fan says he hopes Three Lions soon takes his place as England continue their Euros success.

The Framlingham singer-songwriter, who is sponsoring Town's men's and women's first team kits for the 2021/22 season, has stormed to the number one spot with new track Bad Habits.

The song is Sheeran's first track without a collaborator since 2017 and will feature on his upcoming fifth studio album.

The singer performed the song during TikTok’s Euro 2020 Show from Portman Road last week.

Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season. - Credit: ITFC/PA Images/Yui Mok

The show at the home of the Tractor Boys broke records as he became the most-watched artist to perform on the social media platform with more than 5.5million views.

Sheeran racked up 92,000 chart sales this week, including 8.7m streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

The star has been taking a break from music after welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in the summer last year.

You may also want to watch:

The success marks Sheeran's 10th chart-topping single - but he said he hopes his reign does not last long.

"I want to say thank you so much to everyone that made this happen," he said.

"I've been away for such a long time and I really, really don't take this for granted, this is an amazing thing. Thank you for making me feel the love.

"Hopefully next week it will be knocked off the number one spot by Three Lions because we're going to win the Euros. It's coming home!"

The Framlingham singer performed a show at Portman Road which was livestreamed to fans - Credit: PA

The retro football track by Baddiel and Skinner is currently at number 22 ahead of England's clash with Ukraine on Saturday in Rome.

OIivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which has dominated the top of the charts, slips to number two, while The Weeknd's Save Your Tears holds steady at number three.

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix is at number four, while Eurovision winners Maneskin are at five with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

In the album chart, Jack Savoretti has landed his second number one with Europiana, with a total of 21,000 chart sales

Some 82% of that figure were physical purchases on CD and vinyl.

The entry marks his second UK chart-topper, following 2019's Singing To Strangers.

