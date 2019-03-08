Ed Sheeran tops Heat's 30 and under 30 UK wealthiest stars list

Ed Sheeran playing at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in his series of homecoming concerts. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Archant

Ed Sheeran has topped another chart as he was named Britain's wealthiest star aged 30 and under in Heat Magazine's UK wealthiest stars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed was second under singer Adele last year but took her place for the 2019 chart when she turned 31, leaving the coast clear for the Framlingham singer to take the lead.

The biggest increase in Ed's wealth has come from his world record breaking tour for his album Divide - which included this summer's series of homecoming concerts at Ipswich's Chantry Park.

The world tour ran for two years and hosted 250 shows played to more than seven million fans.

Ed managed to beat his peers' wealth by £80m - with his own fortune estimated at a staggering £170m.

He has sold 150 million records worldwide for himself and the artists he collaborated with, such as Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and Anne-Marie, which also landed enormous royalties.

You may also want to watch:

The Heat Magazine annual guide listed big names such as all of the One Direction band members, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, as well as super model turned actress Cara Delevingne.

Daniel Radcliffe placed second under Ed with an estimated wealth of £90m, the bulk of which comes from his decade of portraying the boy wizard in the world famous franchise.

Third went to one of the four One Direction members: Harry Styles. His wealth is an estimated of £64m, which surprisingly has not all come from the success of the teen crush group.

Styles launched his solo career at the same time as his boy band co-stars but earnt himself an estimated £12m just from his world tour in 2017 and 2018.

Ed's close friend and recent collaborator Stormzy was the highest new entry on this year's list with an estimated £12m at number 14.

The king of grime headlined Glastonbury in the summer and his recent track with Ed Take me back to London hit number one in the UK charts for a total of five weeks.

Meanwhile the world's wealthiest star is American media personality, model, businesswoman, and socialite Kylie Jenner, who at age 22 has an estimated £736m to her name.

New entries to the list this year include Dua Lipa, Maisie Williams and Jess Glynne.