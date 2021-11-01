Heat Magazine revealed that Ed has a net worth of almost a quarter of a billion. - Credit: PA

Suffolk megastar Ed Sheeran has held on to top place in a list of the richest UK celebrities under 30.

According to Heat magazine's Rich List, the Castle on the Hill singer's wealth has increased to an estimated value of £236.5million.

It is the third time Sheeran, 30, has topped the rankings.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 27, came second in the list with an estimated worth of £80m.

Heat Magazine said that, in addition to his career in the entertainment industry, he has made “savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester”.

You may also want to watch:

“Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal,” a statement added.

Pop group Little Mix came third as a collective with an estimated worth of £66.7m, while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, was fourth with £57.5m.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, other former One Direction stars, tied in sixth with £47m, while Zayn Malik was ninth with £38m.

The magazine also compiled a list of the wealthiest stars outside the UK.

Reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, claimed the top spot in the list with £773mi, followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347m.

Liberty Poole also topped the list of this year’s Love Island contestants with an estimated £1.7m, followed by Millie Court, who was crowned as the winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

A list of the richest British sportswomen placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7m, followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4m.

The Heat Rich List uses company accounts, record sales, TV contracts and endorsements to estimate the worth of celebrities.