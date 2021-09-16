Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Published: 10:05 AM September 16, 2021

Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has hinted at when his latest tour dates will be revealed — as well as announcing which Suffolk beer is his favourite tipple.

While on a car journey in New York, the Suffolk superstar answered questions from fans about a range of subjects from Lego to laser eye surgery via social media.

One fan asked when Ed's next UK tour would be.

In response he said: "There will be tour stuff announced in two days, so watch out on Friday."

The latest tour will follow the release of his fourth album, which is scheduled to come out at the end of October.

You may also want to watch:

The album, called =, features 14 tracks including number one single Bad Habits.

Another fan asked what his favourite beer was. Ed plumped for Earl Soham Brewery's Victoria Bitter.

He said the beer was "great" and pointed those who wanted to try it to The Station pub in Framlingham.

The singer went on to explain he was no longer wearing glasses as he has recently had laser eye surgery, and that his favourite Pokemon was Squirtle.

It comes as he became the first British solo artist to claim a full year at number one in the Official Singles Chart across his catalogue of hits.

The singer-songwriter has spent 52 weeks at the top of the charts across his 10 number one singles.

He is currently sitting in pole position with his hit Bad Habits, which has spent 11 weeks at the summit.

It is one of the musician’s biggest ever chart-toppers, beaten only by Shape Of You, which spent 14 weeks at number one in 2017.

I Don’t Care, his collaboration with Justin Bieber, spent eight weeks at number one in 2019, while Perfect topped the charts for six weeks in 2017 and Take Me Back To London, with Stormzy, was a best-seller for five weeks in 2019.

In 69 years of Official UK Chart history, only Elvis Presley and The Beatles have spent more cumulative weeks in the top slot.

Presley’s catalogue of hits gave him 80 weeks at number one, while The Beatles spent 69 weeks there in total.