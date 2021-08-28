Van Gogh-style Ed Sheeran portrait to be auctioned for charity

Published: 6:09 PM August 28, 2021

The Vincent van Gogh-style portrait of Ed Sheeran will be auctioned to raise money for Suffolk families - Credit: Allan Williams

A Vincent van Gogh-style portrait of Ed Sheeran is one of 100 art pieces to be auctioned in aid of a charity which supports Suffolk families.

Allan Williams has donated his original portrait of music superstar Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, to the cause.

Three books signed by Sudbury-born artist Maggi Hambling have also been donated to Home-Start's auction.

The money raised from the auction will help Home-Start support families facing challenges such as bereavement, long-term illness, domestic abuse and poor mental health.

The auction is being held online and will start on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ali Watson, fundraising and marketing manager at Home-Start in Suffolk, said: "This year’s auction exhibition is set to be even bigger and better than last year.

"We were so delighted with the success in 2020, and as a result of that success we have been contacted by several local artists asking if we are planning to host the event again this year."