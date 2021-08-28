News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Van Gogh-style Ed Sheeran portrait to be auctioned for charity

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:09 PM August 28, 2021   
The Vincent van Gogh-style portrait of Ed Sheeran will be auctioned off to help support Suffolk families

The Vincent van Gogh-style portrait of Ed Sheeran will be auctioned to raise money for Suffolk families - Credit: Allan Williams

A Vincent van Gogh-style portrait of Ed Sheeran is one of 100 art pieces to be auctioned in aid of a charity which supports Suffolk families.

Allan Williams has donated his original portrait of music superstar Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, to the cause.

Three books signed by Sudbury-born artist Maggi Hambling have also been donated to Home-Start's auction.

The money raised from the auction will help Home-Start support families facing challenges such as bereavement, long-term illness, domestic abuse and poor mental health.

The auction is being held online and will start on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ali Watson, fundraising and marketing manager at Home-Start in Suffolk, said: "This year’s auction exhibition is set to be even bigger and better than last year.

You may also want to watch:

"We were so delighted with the success in 2020, and as a result of that success we have been contacted by several local artists asking if we are planning to host the event again this year."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
  2. 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  3. 3 10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline
  1. 4 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
  3. 6 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
  4. 7 Earning fans' trust, closing the gap and wheeling out 'The Fridge' - Pre-match talking points
  5. 8 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
  6. 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
  7. 10 Woman sexually assaulted in alleyway
Ed Sheeran
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Suffolk Live

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Will Ferrell attending the Daddy's Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo

Football

5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An Essex Police officer guarding the Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree after a man was stabbed

Essex Police | Updated

Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon