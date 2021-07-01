News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran wants to be Ipswich Town's mascot Bluey

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:35 AM July 1, 2021   
Ipswich Town Football Club Open Day.Bluey meets fans at the open day.

Ed Sheeran wants to dress up as Ipswich Town mascot Bluey - Credit: Simon Parker

Ipswich Town sponsor Ed Sheeran has said he wants to stand on the Portman Road pitch dressed as beloved mascot Bluey.

The Suffolk star expressed his ambitions on Australian radio show Ash London Live, admitting he wants to join fellow mascot Crazee on the pitch pre-match.

Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season. 

Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season - Credit: ITFC/PA Images/Yui Mok

Ed had originally said the main benefit of his recent sponsorship deal with the League One club was to get an official tracksuit with his initials printed on them – although he is now jumping at the chance to dress as a Suffolk punch.

“I'm over the moon about it,” he told Ash London.

“It says that the sponsor can turn up as the team mascot, dress up as a giant horse and walk onto the pitch. So I'm definitely going to take them up on that.”

The Castle on the Hill singer has continued expressing his pride in the deal in recent weeks, including to The Late Late Show host James Corden.

Ed Sheeran
Ipswich News

