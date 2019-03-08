Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran’s pond not a swimming pool, concludes council inspection

PUBLISHED: 12:33 29 March 2019

Ed Sheeran's wildlife pond is not used for swimming, a council has said. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran’s wildlife pond is not being used as a swimming pool, according to a council team sent in to investigate.

The pond was built on his estate near Framlingham with planning permission for it to be used only for wildlife – and not for swimming, or any other recreational leisure activity.

But neighbours later wrote to the local council claiming it could be used for swimming.

Local resident Tony Robinson said: “I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a ‘wild lifestyle’ rather than actual ‘wildlife’.”

Andrew Cattee added that “what was initially a wildlife pond has become a recreational swimming pond, now with the addition of steps, handrail and jetty”.

Suffolk Coastal District Council, however, found “no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond”.

A spokesman said: “As a result of the concerns raised, Suffolk Coastal’s Planning Enforcement Team visited the premises.

“There was no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond, as plants are growing in and around it, or that the planning conditions had been broken.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

It granted retrospective planning permission for changes to the pop star’s pond, initially built in 2018 on the grounds of his house near Framlingham.

Structures already in place at the pond are a jetty and two sets of steps, which a planning application says is to “form interest in the pond” and allow quick access to the water “in the event of maintenance and emergency”.

There are also two sheds, which the application says are used for storing equipment, adding that a common newt and a number of insects have been seen in the pond already.

Plans to build a Saxon-style chapel on Sheeran’s estate were rejected last year after a wildlife group voiced concerns about the possible impact on great crested newts.

