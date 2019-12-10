E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran donates pre-loved jeans and shoes to new charity shop

PUBLISHED: 12:02 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 10 December 2019

Ed Sheeran is an ambassador for EACH after supporting the charity over many years. Picture: EACH

Jay Cain photographer

A new charity shop is due to open in Woodbridge on Thursday and the pre-loved clothing of one of its ambassadors, superstar Ed Sheeran, are likely to prove as popular as ever.

Ed Sheeran has donated some personal belongings to the new EACH charity shop about to open in Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF EACHEd Sheeran has donated some personal belongings to the new EACH charity shop about to open in Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF EACH

Opening its doors for the first time on Election Day on Thursday, the new branch of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) will be selling 10 items from the musician's wardrobe.

Located in Hamblin Road, the site of a former carpet showroom, the new shop will open at 10am to welcome customers wishing to browse through a range of high quality products including Ed's jeans, shoes, belts and even friendship bracelets.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and helps to support them with a family centred approach providing specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling.

Its patron is the Duchess of Cambridge and Ed Sheeran has been their official ambassador since 2014 after lending his support over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACHThe Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH

Ed performed at an exclusive gig in London's Natural History museum on behalf of EACH as well as visiting numerous branches of the charity including The Treehouse and Ipswich.

The charity has raised thousands of pounds through selling items belonging to the Suffolk singer and is hoping to raise even more with their brand new Woodbridge branch.

Phoebe Preston, EACH Shop Manager, said: "We've been working so hard to get the shop ready and it's obviously very exciting to have this extra set of products in for the opening.

"We look forward to hopefully welcoming many faces through the doors on Thursday and really establishing ourselves as part of the community here going forward.

"With Christmas coming up, why not stop off on the way to or from your polling station and see what bargains you might be able to find?"

This latest outlet will trade seven days a week and joins 13 other EACH shops in Suffolk and will be the charity's 42nd overall.

