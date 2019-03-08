How much money did Ed Sheeran make last year?

Ed Sheeran performed to thousands at his gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park, helping him earn top place in the 30 Under 30 List Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Recent figures released to Companies House reveal the millions of pounds successful Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran made last year.

Ed Sheeran watching Ipswich Town versus AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ed Sheeran watching Ipswich Town versus AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The figures, taking into account January 1 to December 31 2018, highlight the global star's continued success for his business Ed Sheeran Ltd, of which he serves as sole director.

Despite not releasing an album that year, the Framlingham singer-songwriter did not record a high proportion of losses compared to 2017, when his global chart-topping Divide album was released.

In all, Mr Sheeran saw a drop of more than £3.6million in pre-tax profits last year compared to his record 2017, tumbling from £27,376,900 to £23,770,262 - although still more than £13m higher than in 2016.

That is the equivalent of £11,428.01 per hour, or 279,650 seating tickets at his earlier Ipswich gigs.

But despite the decrease, the 28-year-old was able to cash in on £17.11m in dividends, more than £300,000 above on the year before at £16.85m.

A statement in the report said: "Revenue during the year remained stable on the prior year due to the continued exploitation of music recording and song writing.

"Going forward the company's turnover is expected to remain strong but it will be dependant on the artist's continued success."

Last month Ed topped Heat Magazine's 30 under 30 list, which ranks the highest earning stars under the age of 30, beating Harry Potter and One Direction stars Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Styles.

The magazine estimated his wealth to stand at a staggering £170m following his record-breaking world tour - which included his homecoming concerts at Chantry Park.

Not immune to HMRC, Mr Sheeran was charged £4,506,139 in corporation tax on his profits at a rate of 19%. In the previous year, he paid £5,293,424 at a rate of 19.25%.

Mr Sheeran also had to fork out another £7,183,014 to creditors and in tax, as well as in accruals and deferred income.

Only including 2018, the accounts do not include monies made in his fourth studio album, No.6 Collaborations Project. The album, released in July 2019, debuted at number one in 14 countries, including Australia, Ireland, Belgium and New Zealand.