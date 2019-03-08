Which Ed Sheeran song is among the most played at UK funerals?

Ed Sheeran has made the top 10 songs played at funerals in the UK with his hit Supermarket Flowers Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has yet again hit the UK’s top 10 alongside some of music’s greats - but perhaps not for the reason some would expect.

This time, the Suffolk superstar has broken into the top 10 most popular song played at funerals in the UK, featuring at number six with his hit Supermarket Flowers.

Frank Sinatra headed the list with his song My Way.

Time To Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman came shortly behind in second place, with Over The Rainbow by Eva Cassidy coming in third.

The list also features Robbie Williams, Nat King Cole and Westlife, with Eric Idle from Monty Python's Life Of Brian taking the final position with his humorous hit Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

The most popular rock song was Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven, the top indie song was Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

The most popular hymns were Abide With Me and All Things Bright And Beautiful.

The list has been revealed by the Co-op after research among its funeral directors, with no traditional hymns in the top 10 for the first time.

The full list is:

1. My Way – Frank Sinatra.

2. Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

3. Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy.

4. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler.

5. Angels – Robbie Williams.

6. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran.

7. Unforgettable – Nat King Cole.

8. You Raise Me Up – Westlife.

9. We'll Meet Again – Vera Lynn.

10. Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life – Eric Idle, from Monty Python's Life Of Brian.