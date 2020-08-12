Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say
PUBLISHED: 10:15 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 12 August 2020
Instagram @zakarywalters
Suffolk star Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are said to be expecting a baby, according to a national showbiz news report.
The Framlingham singer and his wife are reportedly expecting their first child this summer – after keeping the pregnancy secret during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Sun reports that 28-year-old Cherry is in the final stages of pregnancy and shared the news with her closest circle of friends online this week.
Ed was named the UK’s artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company in December when he also announced a break from music following two-and-a-half years of touring.
A Sun source said he and Cherry had spent much of lockdown at their Suffolk home.
