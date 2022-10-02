'Eddie the exercise book' completes the London Marathon for cancer charity

A Suffolk man completed the London Marathon dressed as an exercise book to raise money in memory of a 'loved member of his team'. - Credit: Exercise Books Direct

A Suffolk man completed the London Marathon dressed as an exercise book to raise money in memory of a "loved member of his team".

Philip Beer, 57 from Woolpit, ran the London Marathon dressed as his company's mascot 'Eddie the exercise book', to raise money for the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR)

The mascot was named in honour of former Exercise Books Direct warehouse employee Eddie Sampson who died last summer.

The mascot was named in honour of former Exercise Books Direct warehouse employee Eddie Sampson who passed away last summer. - Credit: Supplied by family

"I think it would have really tickled Eddie to see me running 26 miles dressed as a book," said Philip.

"I'm absolutely knackered but I'm pleased to have finished and I'm really thankful for all the support that people have given through donations."

Philip was hoping to set a world record for the fastest time to run a marathon dressed as a book, as there is no previous record held. - Credit: Exercise Books Direct

Philip was hoping to set a world record for the fastest time to run a marathon dressed as a book as there is no previous record held.

However, he is still waiting to hear from adjudicators as to whether his 5:34:31 time will make the grade.

Philip is still waiting to hear from adjudicators as to whether his 5:34:31 will make the grade. - Credit: Exercise Books Direct

He said: "I don't know yet about the world record attempt, but the most important thing is supporting the ICR in memory of Eddie and his family."

Thus far, Philip has raised over £5,000 on behalf of his company – Hamelin Brands Limited – but he is hoping this figure will grow in the coming days.

The foam exercise book was incredibly hot to run in and Philip said that while his vision was relatively uncompromised, the costume bounced around the entire way. - Credit: Exercise Books Direct

He said the foam exercise book was incredibly hot to run in, and while he could see fairly well, the costume bounced around the entire way.

"Wind resistance was a big issue," said Philip.

"I kept joking that I might be blown over the side of Tower Bridge, but of course that didn't happen."

Philip had only run 8.5 miles in the costume at the Bury St Edmunds park run before embarking on the marathon. - Credit: Exercise Books Direct

He had only run 8.5 miles in the costume at the Bury St Edmunds park run before embarking on the marathon, but completed a three-month training regime to ensure he was up for the challenge.

Philip said he enjoyed the marathon and was honoured to run on behalf of the Institute of Cancer Research.

He added: "Just because someone's left you, it doesn't mean that there isn't a real benefit to still helping others.

"From the reactions of Eddie's mum and widow, you can really tell that this fundraiser means the world to them."