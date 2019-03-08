E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk school presented with new minibus by EDF Energy

PUBLISHED: 09:42 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 13 September 2019

Alde Valley students with their new minibus Picture: TONY PICK

Tony Pick

The team behind the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station has donated a new minibus to Alde Valley Academy in Leiston to ensure pupils living in the most rural parts of the county can get to school.

Sizewell C has donated a new minibus to Alde Valley Academy in Leiston to ensure pupils living in the most rural parts of the county can get to school.

Alde Valley pupils are regular visitors to Sizewell B for student work experience and enhanced STEM learning with experts at the station.

Many former students from the school work at Sizewell B power station, which provides long term employment for over 800 local people. Sizewell also has an adviser that supports students as they prepare for the world of work.

The school is working closely with Sizewell C to ensure that local students make the most of the opportunities not just from Sizewell B but from Sizewell C which will also bring enhanced training, skills and jobs to the area.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: "We want to maximise the huge benefits in jobs and skills for local people working on Sizewell C which is why it is so vital we continue to work with local schools and colleges.

"We have a long standing relationship with Alde Valley Academy as our nearest Secondary school so providing the minibus to ensure students can access education there was the right thing to do for the school and for us as a potential future employer."

Dan Mayhew, headteacher at Alde Valley Academy, said: "We are extremely pleased to be working in collaboration with EDF Energy to enhance our curriculum and give our students a unique perspective of the opportunities that both Sizewell B and Sizewell C have to offer the local community. We are looking forward to developing our relationship further.

"The new minibus will ensure that the parents who have chosen to send their children to Alde Valley Academy, despite it not being their local school, will continue to be able to do so at no significant cost to themselves."

