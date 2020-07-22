Sizewell C ‘consultation bus’ gets stuck in lay-by

The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: CHARLES MACDOWELL Archant

This was the scene after a ‘consultation bus’ allowing people to view plans for the proposed Sizewell C power station got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton.

The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C

The bus contains documents which detail how the £20billion nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast will look.

It is designed to give people in harder to reach, rural areas the chance to view hard copies of the plans - but has already come under fire from celebrity and Suffolk resident Bill Turnbull, who described it as a “feeble box ticking exercise”.

However, the bus nearly didn’t get on the road at all after a recovery vehicle from Lowestoft had to be called to rescue it from the lay-by.

The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C

Pictures show the bus seemingly stuck in the grass at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 21, with workers opening up parts of the vehicle to try and free it.

EDF Energy has been approached for comment.

However, the firm has previously said the bus “has been well received” on its visits, “including visits by young people interested in how they find out about working with the project”.

The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C The Sizewell C 'consultation bus' got stuck in a lay-by in Middleton. Picture: COURTESY OF STOP SIZEWELL C

The firm lodged its proposal for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast with the Planning Inspectorate in May.

They have been deemed to be satisfactory by communities secretary Robert Jenrick the next stage, meaning the public now has a chance to examine the documents before a detailed, final proposal is revealed.