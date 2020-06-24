E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sizewell C plans move one step forward following planning decision

PUBLISHED: 14:09 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 24 June 2020

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy

Planning chiefs have allowed the plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power station to move to the next stage.

The Planning Inspectorate have been considering the development consent order for the site since it was entered in May.

It had 28 days within which to either accept the plans and allow them to progress or require further work to be done.

Now the plans have been approved, work will begin to examine them further with documents being made available to the public.

Interested parties will then be able to register to make representations to the examiners who will look into the plans in much more detail.

Suffolk County Councillor David Wood said the AONB had raised concerns about the plans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk County Councillor David Wood said the AONB had raised concerns about the plans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The examiners can then make a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma who will make the final decision, which is not expected until next year.

David Wood, Chairman of AONB, said: “This proposal is for the biggest development ever seen in a nationally designated landscape.

“The AONB Partnership has expressed concerns about the impact of the development on the natural beauty of the area during previous rounds of consultation and my concerns are that the AONB Partnership is currently unable to form a collective view, due to some members being furloughed and redeployed, it is of grave concern.

Simon Amstutz, AONB Manager, said: “We will look carefully and challenge where necessary, at what is contained in the Development Consent Order and how EDF Energy have assessed the impacts on the AONB.

Campaigners Alan and Jean Hatt deliver a special postcard to East Suffolk Council Picture: STOP SIZEWELL CCampaigners Alan and Jean Hatt deliver a special postcard to East Suffolk Council Picture: STOP SIZEWELL C

“The AONB Partnership has previously expressed its concern about the impact of the proposed new development on the AONB. This concern includes the impacts of the new buildings, proposed new pylons and roads on natural beauty.

“The impacts on footpaths in the AONB during construction, particularly the coast path and the impacts on tranquillity and the dark skies associated with the AONB.”

Adam Rowlands, RSPB Suffolk Area Manager said: “Today we have heard that the Planning Inspectorate has made the decision to accept EDF’s Sizewell C DCO application. We have taken a position that Sizewell C must not go ahead because to date we have not seen the evidence that Sizewell C can be built without detrimentally impacting wildlife at RSPB Minsmere and beyond.

“We sincerely hope that the Planning Inspectorate’s decision means that this evidence has now been presented and potential catastrophic impacts on nature have been fully addressed.

“We are disappointed to be brought into this process at this time of national challenge, but we will put all we can into engaging with the application consideration process to achieve the best outcome for nature.”

EDF have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Former Town midfielder Hyam released by Southend

Former Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: PA

Sizewell C plans move one step forward following planning decision

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

New tennis courts to open at historic gardens

New tennis courts will open in Abbey Gardens from July 1. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Headteacher is ‘excited’ by government’s Covid catch-up investment to help students - but awaits detail

The government has made £1billion available to help students due to the loss of teaching as a result of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO