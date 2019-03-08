Have your say on whether new nuclear power station should be built at Sizewell

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY EDF Energy

The public will be able to have their say about whether a brand new nuclear power station should be built on the Suffolk coast at a series of consultation meetings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was announced on Monday that an additional round of consultation would open later this month into the construction of Sizewell C.

The consultation begins on July 18 and will run until September 27.

You may also want to watch:

EDF said that this latest round would focus on updated options for transport and freight issues as well as concerns regarding the environment.

Calls had been made by campaigners for further consultation earlier this year with hopes that more information could be provided.

Documents relating to Stage 4 will be available during the exhibitions as well as from the Sizewell C Information Office.

EDF are still intending to submit their application for Sizewell in 2020.