Primary school aiming to ‘develop’ after ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted report

The headteacher of a Halesworth primary school has committed to improving standards despite a recent ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Edgar Sewter Community Primary School, in Norwich Road, between February 26 and 27 earlier this year.

In 2015, the school, before it converted to an academy two years later, was deemed ‘good’ by inspectors.

Following its most recent visit, Ofsted praised how the school’s pupils were part of a “caring and supportive community” and acknowledged how teachers had an “ambitious vision” for the curriculum.

They said teachers “provide well for pupils’ personal development” and said lessons were well-planned out - creating a “rich and stimulating environment”.

However, Ofsted highlighted several areas of improvement for the school.

The report said: “The development of subject leaders is at an early stage for some subjects, in particular for subjects in the wider curriculum.

“Senior leaders should provide these leaders with the training and support they need so that they understand their roles.

“Leaders need to help teachers to become more confident in teaching every subject so that pupils achieve well throughout the curriculum.”

Ofsted also noted how teachers need to be supported with the implementation of the curriculum.

They said: “Leaders need to ensure that teachers’ plans for the curriculum are fully developed and implemented.”

Katherine Milk, headteacher, said: “As a school, the children are at the heart of all we do. We are delighted Ofsted were able to see this.

“As well as all the successes celebrated in the report, we have some development points, which as a school we had identified and have already begun working towards.

“All staff and governors will continue to give children the best education they can in the caring and stimulating environment which makes our children feel safe, happy to be here and keen to learn.

“Whilst the overall judgement will be disappointing for many, not least our passionate and committed staff, I hope that we are all able to reflect on the strong position that the school is in and and how evident it is that the school has the capacity and commitment to become excellent in all areas.”

