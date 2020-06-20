E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Primary school aiming to ‘develop’ after ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 08:03 21 June 2020

Edgar Sewter Community Primary School in Halesworth was previously rated 'good' by Ofsted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Edgar Sewter Community Primary School in Halesworth was previously rated 'good' by Ofsted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The headteacher of a Halesworth primary school has committed to improving standards despite a recent ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Edgar Sewter Community Primary School, in Norwich Road, between February 26 and 27 earlier this year.

In 2015, the school, before it converted to an academy two years later, was deemed ‘good’ by inspectors.

Following its most recent visit, Ofsted praised how the school’s pupils were part of a “caring and supportive community” and acknowledged how teachers had an “ambitious vision” for the curriculum.

They said teachers “provide well for pupils’ personal development” and said lessons were well-planned out - creating a “rich and stimulating environment”.

However, Ofsted highlighted several areas of improvement for the school.

The report said: “The development of subject leaders is at an early stage for some subjects, in particular for subjects in the wider curriculum.

“Senior leaders should provide these leaders with the training and support they need so that they understand their roles.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Unique and nurturing’ Suffolk primary school rated good after Ofsted visit

“Leaders need to help teachers to become more confident in teaching every subject so that pupils achieve well throughout the curriculum.”

Ofsted also noted how teachers need to be supported with the implementation of the curriculum.

They said: “Leaders need to ensure that teachers’ plans for the curriculum are fully developed and implemented.”

Katherine Milk, headteacher, said: “As a school, the children are at the heart of all we do. We are delighted Ofsted were able to see this.

“As well as all the successes celebrated in the report, we have some development points, which as a school we had identified and have already begun working towards.

“All staff and governors will continue to give children the best education they can in the caring and stimulating environment which makes our children feel safe, happy to be here and keen to learn.

“Whilst the overall judgement will be disappointing for many, not least our passionate and committed staff, I hope that we are all able to reflect on the strong position that the school is in and and how evident it is that the school has the capacity and commitment to become excellent in all areas.”

MORE: ‘Still a long way to go’, admits head as school gets second ‘inadequate’ rating

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sudbury summit planned to discuss next steps for town regeneration projects

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury, which the council confirmed had been shelved. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Primary school aiming to ‘develop’ after ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted report

Edgar Sewter Community Primary School in Halesworth was previously rated 'good' by Ofsted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

International students share love for the county on Suffolk Day

Kurdo Salis shared his love of Christmas and the Ipswich accent as part of the Suffolk Day competition Picture: KURDO SALIS

Tune in to Windrush Day celebration radio show

Charles Challenger (inset) is chairman of Ipswich's Windrush Select Committee Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA/CHARLES CHALLENGER

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 13: Can you name every Town player of the year?

Ipswich Town quiz
Drive 24