Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Education chiefs: 'Sizewell C will benefit our young people'

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 June 2019

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy

Education and business leaders from across the region have hailed the Sizewell C project as a "once in a generation" opportunity to boost skills among local people.

(L-R) Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) on the day of the latest Sizewell C consultations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN(L-R) Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) on the day of the latest Sizewell C consultations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The group, including headteachers, CEOs and a university' vice-chancellor, have voiced their support for the new nuclear power station, arguing it will "boost employment, education and skills" and play an "essential role" in tackling climate change.

In an open letter published today, the leaders said: "We support Sizewell C because we support the East of England."

Suffolk New College principal, Viv Gillespie, said the college was "happy to offer support and backing on this issue".

"As a college, we naturally work with the business community to help develop partnerships that will help benefit both Suffolk New College students and local organisations," she said.

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSONSizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON

"We offer a range of courses at the college and are developing further STEM programmes that can support the creation of a new workforce of tomorrow for a range of organisations (including Sizewell C)."

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: "We welcome this letter of support from education, business and charity sector leaders in the region. The construction and operation of Sizewell C will bring thousands of new jobs to the local area and provide a boost in skills, training and education.

"We are working closely with a network of local schools, colleges and charities to raise aspirations, develop training opportunities and apprenticeships for young people, who will then be equipped with skills they can use throughout their careers, either as part of the project or more widely in the local community."

'Visitors will be driven away'

EDF Energy’s Sizewell C project development director Jim Crawford Picture: SPRINGEDF Energy’s Sizewell C project development director Jim Crawford Picture: SPRING

Sizewell C will sit next to the existing stations of Sizewell B and A on the Suffolk coastline - but there are concerns about the impact it will have the environment and the damage the building of the new site could cause to the Suffolk countryside.

Alison Downes, co-chair of Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), said: "We are dismayed that this support for Sizewell C and the East of England neglects to consider the damage to the riches of our environment, and entirely ignores losses to tourism income and jobs brought about by the impacts of a massive 10+ year construction project on our beautiful landscape.

"Noise, pollution, damage to the AONB and extreme traffic congestion will certainly drive visitors away for an extended period.

"Given that EDF is planning to build a campus at Eastbridge for 2,400 construction workers, plus a caravan site for a further 600, that's a huge number of people who are not from the local area working on the project. And indeed, according to the Office of National Statistics, our district enjoys some of the lowest levels of unemployment in the country.

"Nuclear power is not the only solution to our climate crisis; the carbon footprint of such a huge construction project as Sizewell C will be enormous.

"Of course we want our children to have a bright future, but surely not at any price."

EDF has held a series of consultations over the proposals as they prepare to make a formal planning application.

You may also want to watch:

'Develop home-grown talent'

The letter, signed by 10 leaders from the education and business sectors, said: "Sizewell C offers a once in a generation opportunity to boost employment, education and skills in the region and will play an essential role in tackling the climate change crisis. We must take this opportunity for the benefit of our children and theirs too.

"We can see the progress being made at Hinkley Point C in Somerset and how the impact of construction is being balanced by the huge opportunities for local people.

"Just two years into the project there are 4,000 workers on the site each day - half from the local area and 400 apprentices already learning new skills. Contracts with businesses in the region have already reached £1.5billion. Sizewell C will offer similar benefits for Suffolk. "Young people in this region deserve the same opportunities through Sizewell C which will bring 1,000 apprenticeships and thousands of jobs to the area.

"Our schools, colleges and youth organisations are working with the existing power station Sizewell B and the Sizewell C project. We want to develop home-grown talent and help them stay and develop their skills in the region so they can live, work and bring up their families in an area with a bright future.

"We support Sizewell C because we support the East of England."

Signed:

Professor David J Richardson, Vice-Chancellor & President, University of East Anglia

Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal, West Suffolk College

Dan Mayhew, Principal, Alde Valley Academy

Stuart Rimmer, Principal, East Coast College

Viv Gillespie, Principal, Suffolk New College

Terry Baxter, CEO, Inspire Suffolk

Emma Ratzer, CEO, Access Community Trust

John Dugmore, CEO, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Doug Field, Chair, New Anglia LEP

Simon Gray, CEO, East of England Energy Group

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz - week 25

Will you enjoy the quiz as much as they are loving Glasto? Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Could this be the end of the line for train tickets?

Growing numbers of commuters are ditching paper train tickets for new rail smart cards in East Anglia, which Greater Anglia say are quicker and easier to use Picture: David Vincent

Twitter plea, a ball made out of netting and an unlikely dream – The story behind Ipswich Town’s latest ‘signing’ Ahmed

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - was jokingly annoucned by Ipswich Town as their latest signing following a Twitter plea. Photo: Archant

Music festival on song

Bures Music Festival raises thousands of pounds for charity every year Picture: BURES MUSIC FESTIVAL

Education chiefs: ‘Sizewell C will benefit our young people’

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists