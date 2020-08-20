Calls for an overhaul of how children are assessed after GCSE results

Many education leaders are calling for a complete overhaul of the system after GCSE results day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Students across the region received their GCSE results today, amid calls for an overhaul of how pupils are assessed.

Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the education system is 'obsessed' wth statistics. Picture: DANNY HEWITT Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the education system is 'obsessed' wth statistics. Picture: DANNY HEWITT

After a last minute U-turn from the government, pupils were awarded their predicted grades – meaning overall there are a larger number of students with higher grades and far fewer have been disappointed in the way A-Levels did last week.

Many schools across Suffolk and north Essex chose not to reveal their results, but praised their students who have experienced the most turbulent year in education in recent history.

Geoff Barton, former head of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds and general secretary of the Association of Schools and College leaders, praised students and schools.

Graham White, Suffolk National Education Union branch secretary, has criticised the government for pulling BTEC results last minute and supports a reform of the education system. Graham White, Suffolk National Education Union branch secretary, has criticised the government for pulling BTEC results last minute and supports a reform of the education system.

But he criticised the education system for being “obsessed” with statistics and called for an inquiry.

He said: “We simply must revolutionise assessment, utilise technology and provide a variety of assessment approaches.

“We have fixed in aspic the distribution of grades, and every year we consign a proportion of young people to leaving school feeling that they have fallen short.

“This year more students will receive higher grades because of the decision to revert to centre-assessed grades.

Jerry Glazier, Essex National Education Union branch secretary has said radical reform is needed for all students to be treated fairly. Picture: ARCHANT Jerry Glazier, Essex National Education Union branch secretary has said radical reform is needed for all students to be treated fairly. Picture: ARCHANT

“But this is by accident rather than by design. In the longer term, we have to think again about our statistics-fixated system. We have to do better.”

Graham White, secretary of the Suffolk National Education Union (NEU) branch, said that it is absolutely right and proper that students should get the grades “they have earned”.

He said: “They should get the correct grades on the correct day yet we are still waiting for BTEC results which is an unacceptable situation.

Cllr Jack Abbott has also condemed the decision to pull BTEC results saying many students have been 'failed' by the government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cllr Jack Abbott has also condemed the decision to pull BTEC results saying many students have been 'failed' by the government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I appreciate Covid and difficult times but this problem was known about by Pearson, the Department For Education and government some time ago.

“I hope parents, pupils and teachers do not lose faith in the system put in place however there does need to be a rethink on exams for 2021.”

Jerry Glazier, Essex NEU branch secretary agreed with Mr White and says the pandemic has demonstrated the flaws in the current education system.

“We can’t afford a repetition of this next year if we have a second wave of Covid-19,” he said. “We have called for a radical reform where students are properly recognised and the system is fair to them.

“This demonstrates the current system is not fit for purpose to accommodate all abilities and all learning styles, and this is a huge wake up call for the government.”

Labour councillor Jack Abbott, Suffolk spokesperson for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, has also criticised the government for not releasing BTEC results on time and said: “I do feel incredibly sorry for all the BTec students who had their results pulled at the last minute.

“Even after Gavin Williamson’s U-turn following the A-Level results debacle, there remains so much confusion, with students and educational settings trying to unpick the mess the government have made.

“Young people have been failed so badly.”

