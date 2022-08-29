Anti-knife crime group installs 10th bleed control kit

10th bleed control kit installed at The Grand Bar in Felixstowe - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

An initiative launched by a local anti-knife crime charity has been extended with the newest of its bleed control kits installed outside Ipswich.

The 10th bleed control kit under the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation umbrella has been installed in Felixstowe - at The Grand Bar located on Bent Hill.

Sonia Mayes, owner of a gift shop at the resort, donated the kit to the community after her godson was stabbed in Ipswich a few months ago.

Ms Mayes said: “Luckily he was just minutes away from one of the kits. So I thought there needs to be more kits to save the lives of these youngsters who go out in those crazy times.

“By donating a bleed control kit, I wanted to give something back to the town. I’ve been running my business for 25 years and people have always supported me with it. That’s my ‘thank you’.”

Ms Mayers cooperates with Paul Stansby, the co-founder of Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, and who set up the charity after his brother, Dean Stansby, was fatally stabbed five years ago.

Ms Mayers said: “Me and Dean were very good friends. I donated the kit in his memory.

“It is important to install more kits in Felixstowe as crime is building up in the town, unfortunately.”

Recently the anti-knife crime foundation collected £5,500 which allows it to get 10 more bleed control kits.

There are already nine bleed control kits installed across Ipswich.

Mr Stansby said: “We need to unite together to be able to recognise and raise awareness amongst each other. Awareness is a major key factor in being able to adjust the mentality of, especially, children.

“I'm not gonna give up this, and I will keep pushing for a better community and safer town.”

This comes after a number of knife-related incidents in Ipswich with this summer seeing a series of targeted "tit for tat" gang-related attacks.

Police have made arrests and brought charges in connection with some incidents, but others are still under investigation.