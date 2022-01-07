More than 1,800 young people test positive as Suffolk schools return

Students have tested for Covid since returning to Suffolk's schools - Credit: PA

Health leaders have revealed there were 1,842 cases of coronavirus among Suffolk students as schools returned from the Christmas break.

Suffolk County Council bosses said the cases were reported among pupils for the week up to Wednesday, January 5, the day most students started the spring term.

The number does not include staff and the amount of schools affected has not yet been revealed by the county council.

The positive tests in schools come after more than 10,000 Covid cases were reported in Suffolk in the last week of 2021.

Education leaders had previously expressed fears that case numbers could see teachers forced into isolation and miss the start of term.

Orwell Multi Academy Trust, which manages schools across Suffolk, said it was planning for one in four of its staff not being at work for the start of 2022.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government is planning to keep schools open - Credit: PA

Covid rules in schools were changed again for the new term, with secondary students asked to wear masks in classrooms.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the government's priority is to keep schools open despite the high case numbers, with the Department for Education providing air purifiers to reduce the spread of Covid.