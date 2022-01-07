News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

More than 1,800 young people test positive as Suffolk schools return

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:36 AM January 7, 2022
Students have tested for Covid since returning to Suffolk's schools

Students have tested for Covid since returning to Suffolk's schools - Credit: PA

Health leaders have revealed there were 1,842 cases of coronavirus among Suffolk students as schools returned from the Christmas break.

Suffolk County Council bosses said the cases were reported among pupils for the week up to Wednesday, January 5, the day most students started the spring term.

The number does not include staff and the amount of schools affected has not yet been revealed by the county council.

The positive tests in schools come after more than 10,000 Covid cases were reported in Suffolk in the last week of 2021.

Education leaders had previously expressed fears that case numbers could see teachers forced into isolation and miss the start of term.

Orwell Multi Academy Trust, which manages schools across Suffolk, said it was planning for one in four of its staff not being at work for the start of 2022.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government is planning to keep schools open

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government is planning to keep schools open - Credit: PA

Covid rules in schools were changed again for the new term, with secondary students asked to wear masks in classrooms.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the government's priority is to keep schools open despite the high case numbers, with the Department for Education providing air purifiers to reduce the spread of Covid.

Coronavirus
Education News
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Football

Cook on Town sacking, deserving time and why he should have left in summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon