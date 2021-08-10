Published: 8:00 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM August 10, 2021

Today's the big day for A-level students across Suffolk, as they find out how they have fared in their exams.

Many schools are not having students come in to receive their results because of coronavirus crisis, with young people in some cases set to receive their results online.

Keep up to date with our feed throughout the day to see how pupils in the county have done.





Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham

Students and staff at Thomas Mills High School are celebrating an outstanding set of results.

Headteacher Philip Hurst said: “I congratulate our students and staff on a first class set of results which truly reflect their hard work and abilities.

"They thoroughly deserve this success.”

“This year group have always been impressive. During the first lockdown, they steamed ahead with their studies.

"In the autumn term, they faced the uncertainty over what examination system the government might adopt and then, when assessments were announced, they worked hard to produce the evidence.”

In total, 46% of the grades awarded at the school were A or A*.

76% were at A* to B level, while 90% of grades were C or above.

Everyone scored at least a grade E.

Mr Hurst said: “The students have also been brilliant outside of the classroom.

"The sixth form have raised the profile of mental health and support, and their leadership has supported the whole school as many of them have trained as mental health first aiders.”

“There has been a real ‘get up and go’ attitude from our young people. They have organised events within school and so many are involved in their communities.

"During the pandemic, Maisie Hulbert and Jude Pottruff made deliveries to hospitals delivering donations from Easter eggs to water bottles.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented bunch of young people and all the staff at Thomas Mills wish them the very best as they enter the next stage of their successful lives.”





Woodbridge School

Woodbridge School had 67 students taking A-levels this year.

In total 33% of pupils were awarded an A*, 65% A*-A, 87% A*-B and 95% A*-C

The most common grade was A*, followed by A.

Ten pupils scored straight A* grades and 39% of the year group scored straight A grades.

Shona Norman, Head of Woodbridge School, said: “I am delighted by the exceptionally high standards of our Year 13 students and remain incredibly proud of them. These excellent A level results, although gained in unusual and difficult circumstances, remain the result of two years’ hard work and commitment alongside our internal controlled assessments.

"I commend our students for their resilience and positivity throughout this period alongside the dedication of our teachers and the support of our parent body.

"In common with their year group across the UK, our students have been through so much and, although I would have wished for a different experience for these young people, they can move forward confident in the knowledge that they have displayed tenacity and courage in the face of adversity.

"I look forward to hearing from our students as they become Old Woodbridgians and hearing of their future successes.”