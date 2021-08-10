Three Bs for Colchester pupil who couldn't look at screens
- Credit: Sophie Bourne/ The Sixth Form College, Colchester
An Essex student who couldn't attend lessons after suffering a severe concussion has secured her place at university.
Sophie Bourne, a pupil at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, suffered a severe concussion on Boxing Day 2020.
For much of the Spring term Sophie was left unable to leave her house or even look at a computer screen.
This meant she was unable to attend lessons in the lead-up to her exams.
Despite these issues and having recently also broken her foot, Sophie was still able to earn three B grades meaning she will be able to study sociology at the University of Essex.
You may also want to watch:
The Sixth Form College said Sophie had "battled through much tenacity" to earn her results.
"We are delighted to see that she is much recovered and on her way to study sociology at the University of Essex with three B grades!," it said.
Most Read
- 1 Town sign winger Kyle Edwards
- 2 Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell
- 3 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
- 4 Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough
- 5 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
- 6 Town's Edwards signing ends interest in Portsmouth's Jacobs
- 7 Town loanee Simpson 'absolutely torments' Scunthorpe on Swindon debut
- 8 Edwards is the rap star Town signing who is ready to unleash himself as he targets another 'Promotion Ting'
- 9 Man charged over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge due in court
- 10 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk