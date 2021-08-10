Published: 11:15 AM August 10, 2021

Sophie Bourne will be studying sociology despite not being able to look at screens for a term - Credit: Sophie Bourne/ The Sixth Form College, Colchester

An Essex student who couldn't attend lessons after suffering a severe concussion has secured her place at university.

Sophie Bourne, a pupil at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, suffered a severe concussion on Boxing Day 2020.

For much of the Spring term Sophie was left unable to leave her house or even look at a computer screen.

This meant she was unable to attend lessons in the lead-up to her exams.

Despite these issues and having recently also broken her foot, Sophie was still able to earn three B grades meaning she will be able to study sociology at the University of Essex.

The Sixth Form College said Sophie had "battled through much tenacity" to earn her results.

"We are delighted to see that she is much recovered and on her way to study sociology at the University of Essex with three B grades!," it said.