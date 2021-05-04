Revealed: The school academy chains paying bosses over £150k a year

Published: 5:30 AM May 4, 2021

Top managers at academy chains took home salaries of up to £300,000 last year, with some receiving pay rises despite national pledges to slash wage bills.

Earning nearly double the Prime Minister's £150,000-a-year salary, departing Academies Enterprise Trust chief executive Julian Drinkall - in charge of schools such as Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College - took home between £285,000 and £290,000 in 2019/20.

Mr Drinkall, who heads up the largest academy chain in England with 58 schools, did have his pay packet reduced by £10,000 from £295,000-£300,000 the previous year, and trust chiefs said he has declined pay increases since he joined in 2016.

It comes amid a crackdown by the Department for Education which has been sending warning letters to trusts with bosses earning more than £150,000.

Trust bosses said the CEO’s pay is made up of salary and performance bonus, and, with more than 33,000 pupils, on a per-pupil basis, his remuneration is among the lowest of academy trust leaders in the country. They also said the chain led the way during Covid-19, providing every pupil with a laptop.

Yet Graham White, of the National Education Union’s Suffolk branch, labelled the sums "excessive".

“I would argue that these are excessive salaries for the roles they have to carry out - you don’t need to charge that much,” he said.

“Clearly, the head of an academy trust has an important role, but I would argue that the person in charge of children and young people in Suffolk, Norfolk, or Essex, has an even bigger job and they are paid nowhere near £200,000.

Graham White is from the Suffolk branch of the National Education Union - Credit: Graham White

“If you take Suffolk, for example, it used to have 300-odd local authority schools, and the head of that might have been paid £80,000-£90,000 a year, for running 300 schools.”

Others taking home pay packets over £150,000 included Dame Rachel de Souza of East Point Academy and Thetford Academy chain the Inspiration Trust - who has just secured a top Government job as children's commissioner.

The CEO took home up to £10,000 more in 2019/20, with a pay package of £160,000-£170,000 - which bosses said takes into consideration overall performance and experience.

Children's Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza. - Credit: Tom Barnes

A spokesman added remuneration for CEOs are benchmarked against their competitors, and “reflects responsibilities and expectations placed on the individual”.

Basic pay for a qualified teacher in England is £25,714 a year, according to Prospects - meaning all of the executives on our list earn approximately five-and-a-half times the salaries of the average teacher.

REach2 Academy Trust, which runs Sprites Primary in Ipswich and Martlesham Primary Academy, paid its highest earner between £220,000 and £230,000 in 2019/20, putting a higher salary listed in 2018/19 down to accounting errors.

“The CEO's salary has remained the same for the last four years, and reflects the fact that REAch2 is the largest primary-only academy trust in the country,” a spokesman said.

Ormiston Academy Trust, which paid a top salary of £200,000-£210,000 in 2019/20, also gave its highest earner up to a £10,000 pay rise. The chain, which runs schools such as Ormiston Endeavour Academy and Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said pay for senior staff is set following a robust review and market benchmarking process.

It takes into account excellence and performance as leaders of one of the largest trusts in the country, a spokesman added, with the chain responsible for educating more than 30,000 youngsters.

“We are proud of the high standards of education we deliver in all our academies – many located in areas of real disadvantage – and this leadership has been to the fore throughout Covid-19, which has presented the most challenging circumstances to provide education and care for children in almost 80 years," they added.

Paradigm Trust runs Ipswich Academy - Credit: Gregg Brown

Salaries for top earners at Paradigm Trust, which runs Ipswich Academy, and Unity Schools Partnership, which runs several West Suffolk academies, remained the same – with the CEO on £180,000-£190,000 at Paradigm and £150,000-£160,000 at Unity.

A Paradigm Trust spokesman said remuneration for leaders reflects “extremely high standards of practice, passion and commitment”, with salaries in line with those of other trusts.