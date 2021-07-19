News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Party atmosphere as pupils host end-of-year carnival in village

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:06 AM July 19, 2021   
Children enjoy their end-of-year carnival in Bardwell

Children enjoy their end-of-year carnival in Bardwell - Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School

Students and staff at a Suffolk primary school hosted a community carnival as the youngsters were treated to a "great send-off" before the summer break.

Bardwell Primary School, near Bury St Edmunds, welcomed villagers as pupils took part in sessions such as dance, signing and poetry last Friday.

The event proved a hit with people living in the village

The event proved a hit with people living in the village - Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School

After the performances had finished, the children worked in teams to run their enterprise fair - which doubled up as a fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher association.

Michelle Boyd, acting deputy headteacher of the school and main organiser of the event, said: "We just had to celebrate our brilliant school and village by bringing some music, laughter and colour to the streets of Bardwell.

Youngsters took over the village as they celebrated the end of the school term

Youngsters took over the village as they celebrated the end of the school term - Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School

"We are delighted by how many people came along to make some noise and are really impressed by all the costumes, which were made by parents and carers.

"At Bardwell school, we pride ourselves in active learning experiences - where our children not only develop academic skills but have opportunities to develop creativity, confidence and collaborative skills.

The event raised cash for the school's parent-teacher association

The event raised cash for the school's parent-teacher association - Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School

"This has been an amazing learning experience for our pupils, a great send-off for our Year 6s and a wonderful celebration of our place in the community."

