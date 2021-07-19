Party atmosphere as pupils host end-of-year carnival in village
- Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School
Students and staff at a Suffolk primary school hosted a community carnival as the youngsters were treated to a "great send-off" before the summer break.
Bardwell Primary School, near Bury St Edmunds, welcomed villagers as pupils took part in sessions such as dance, signing and poetry last Friday.
After the performances had finished, the children worked in teams to run their enterprise fair - which doubled up as a fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher association.
Michelle Boyd, acting deputy headteacher of the school and main organiser of the event, said: "We just had to celebrate our brilliant school and village by bringing some music, laughter and colour to the streets of Bardwell.
"We are delighted by how many people came along to make some noise and are really impressed by all the costumes, which were made by parents and carers.
You may also want to watch:
"At Bardwell school, we pride ourselves in active learning experiences - where our children not only develop academic skills but have opportunities to develop creativity, confidence and collaborative skills.
"This has been an amazing learning experience for our pupils, a great send-off for our Year 6s and a wonderful celebration of our place in the community."
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- 3 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
- 4 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
- 5 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
- 6 What Covid rules are changing from July 19?
- 7 Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
- 8 Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham
- 9 'They are starting to make a very good team... which gets me excited' - Owner Johnson on Cook and Ashton partnership
- 10 Family to open traditional tearoom in heart of historic town