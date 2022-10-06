Primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for first time in 11 years

Bardwell Primary School has received a 'Good' rating by Ofsted for the first time since 2011 - Credit: Bardwell CE Primary School

A primary school in Suffolk has received a 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted, for the first time since 2011.

Bardwell CE Primary School near Bury St Edmunds has received a 'Good', after previously rating 'Requires Improvement' in 2018.

The report noted that 'children in the early years make a strong start to their education.'

It also praised the school's curriculum, stating it is 'carefully structured', and said that the staff are proud to work at the school.

Bardwell, which is part of the Tilian Partnership,was last rated 'Good' in 2011, before it changed its name and became an academy in 2016.

Headteacher of Bardwell, Michelle Boyd, said: "I am so proud of the team here at Bardwell.

"We are delighted that inspectors recognised such a massive improvement in all areas of the Ofsted framework since our last inspection in 2018.

"We also have wonderful support from our parents and carers - they can be confident that we will continue to improve and grow our fabulous and unique school."

There was only one thing noted by Ofsted that the school needed to improve on for their next visit.

The report said: "There remain a few pupils who are not using their phonics knowledge effectively when they read unfamiliar words."

It did however praise the school leaders for noticing the gaps in pupils phonics knowledge when returning from the first lockdown, and the leaders acted 'swiftly' to implement new programmes.

The report also said that pupils with SEND are supported well and can access the full curriculum.

Andrew Berry, CEO of the Tilian Partnership, said: "This report is well deserved and demonstrates the amazing progress which is due to the magnificent leaders, governors and staff at the school.

"Bardwell provides high quality learning in an exciting and nurturing environment and this report is also a credit to the pupils and families of our school."