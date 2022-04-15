New kitchen will help children learn cooking skills

Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter cut the ribbon for the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School - Credit: KATIE BUTLER/BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Schoolchildren have been served up a new purpose-built kitchen where they can learn cooking skills to set them up for life.

Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter were the guests of honour at the ribbon cutting for the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School, which they helped to fund as their ancestors had set up the school in the early 20th century.

The children had the chance to put their skills to use by preparing tray bakes, buns, scones, sausage rolls and sandwiches for the occasion.

Pupils put their skills to use in the kitchen in February before the official opening last Friday - Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Further funding came from retailer Tesco and brewer Adnams, while one pupil raised money for the facility by having a sponsored haircut.

The school’s head Katie Butler said: “The pupils loved the opportunity to share their cooking and serve the guests and are delighted to have this amenity to help them learn how to cook well for their future lives.”