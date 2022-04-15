News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

New kitchen will help children learn cooking skills

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM April 15, 2022
Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter cut the ribbon for the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School

Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter cut the ribbon for the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School - Credit: KATIE BUTLER/BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Schoolchildren have been served up a new purpose-built kitchen where they can learn cooking skills to set them up for life. 

Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter were the guests of honour at the ribbon cutting for the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School, which they helped to fund as their ancestors had set up the school in the early 20th century. 

The children had the chance to put their skills to use by preparing tray bakes, buns, scones, sausage rolls and sandwiches for the occasion. 

Pupils put their skills to use in the kitchen in February before the official opening on Friday

Pupils put their skills to use in the kitchen in February before the official opening last Friday - Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Further funding came from retailer Tesco and brewer Adnams, while one pupil raised money for the facility by having a sponsored haircut. 

The school’s head Katie Butler said: “The pupils loved the opportunity to share their cooking and serve the guests and are delighted to have this amenity to help them learn how to cook well for their future lives.” 

Suffolk
Felixstowe ferry News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Updated

Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

Pubs

Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle hit the railway bridge in Needham Market

Suffolk Live News

Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon