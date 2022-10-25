News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New 16-horse barn for 'world class' British Racing School

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:49 PM October 25, 2022
Ocean Tempest in the new John Pearce Barn

The British Racing School is opening a new barn in Newmarket to support the area's provision of 'world class' equine education. - Credit: The British Racing School

The British Racing School is opening a new barn in Newmarket to support the area's provision of 'world class' equine education.

Ocean Tempest in the refurbished John Pearce Barn.

Ocean Tempest in the refurbished John Pearce Barn. - Credit: The British Racing School

The new American barn on the site of the charity's home in Snailwell Road provides a modern stabling area for 16 of the resident horses and will open on Thursday, October 27.

The John Pearce Barn at The British Racing School

The new American barn on the site of the charity's home in Snailwell Road provides a modern stabling area for 16 of the resident horses and will open on Thursday, October 27. - Credit: The British Racing School

Replacing the original 30-year-old structure, the refurbishment project included stripping the barn back to its steel framework and installing automatic water drinkers and rubber stable matting.

The old American Barn at the British Racing School

The refurbishment project replaced the original 30-year-old American barn structure. - Credit: The British Racing School

Andrew Braithwaite, chief executive of The British Racing School said: "We aim to provide world class training and recognise we need world class facilities to make this happen, the support from the John Pearce Foundation has allowed us meet this aim and transform our oldest American Barn into a bright, airy, modern environment, which will be of great benefit to our horses and our trainees."

The American Barn during the refurbishment process.

The American Barn during the refurbishment process. - Credit: The British Racing School

The refurbishment project was sponsored by the John Pearce Foundation who will continue to support the upkeep of the barn's 16 horses for the next three years.

