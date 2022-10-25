New 16-horse barn for 'world class' British Racing School

The British Racing School is opening a new barn in Newmarket to support the area's provision of 'world class' equine education. - Credit: The British Racing School

The British Racing School is opening a new barn in Newmarket to support the area's provision of 'world class' equine education.

The new American barn on the site of the charity's home in Snailwell Road provides a modern stabling area for 16 of the resident horses and will open on Thursday, October 27.

Replacing the original 30-year-old structure, the refurbishment project included stripping the barn back to its steel framework and installing automatic water drinkers and rubber stable matting.

Andrew Braithwaite, chief executive of The British Racing School said: "We aim to provide world class training and recognise we need world class facilities to make this happen, the support from the John Pearce Foundation has allowed us meet this aim and transform our oldest American Barn into a bright, airy, modern environment, which will be of great benefit to our horses and our trainees."

The refurbishment project was sponsored by the John Pearce Foundation who will continue to support the upkeep of the barn's 16 horses for the next three years.