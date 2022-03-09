News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Award-winning school holds its first sports day since the pandemic

person

Tom Cann

Published: 11:30 AM March 9, 2022
Kids smiling and being happy

BSCMS held their first sports day in two years recently, which involved more than 200 children. - Credit: BSCMS

More than 200 children and their families attended an award-winning school's sports day.

The Bangladeshi Support Centre's Multicultural Services' (BSCMS) award-winning supplementary school organised its sports day recently at Suffolk New College, making it one of the first events they've done.

Due to the Covid pandemic, BSCMS was not able to organise any of its community events and activities.

Now in its tenth year, the supplementary school has grown over the years and has expanded its activities, helping hundreds of children of diverse backgrounds to achieve their full potential in life.

Teachers at BSCMS' Supplementary school

Activities on offer included football, basketball, softball, table tennis and a bouncy castle. - Credit: BSCMS

A variety of sports were on offer including football, table tennis and basketball.

Mohammed Mainul Alam, centre manager of BSCMS and organiser of the Sports Day, said: “This has been a great event with so many children and their families in attendance.

"After two years of no major events or activities, everyone was really looking forward to this Sports Day and the feedback we have received from children and their families suggests they thoroughly enjoyed themselves."

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A carriageway on the A12 has been closed after a crash involving "multiple vehicles"

A12

Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Scene of fire at Nacton Road March 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The opening of the new Dixon and Young Pie and Mash business in Sudbury.

Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
Corrie McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Corrie McKeague's mum says she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in bin

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon