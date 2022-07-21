'She dedicated her life to children' - nursery manager retires after 32 years

A beloved local nursery manager who gave her 'absolute life' to early years education in Bures is retiring after 32 years of service. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beloved local nursery manager who gave her "absolute life" to early years education in Bures is retiring after 32 years of service.

Janice McShane has been on the Noah's Ark Nursery Group committee since 1992, taking over in 1990 as nursery manager.

Jan said: "It's been a privilege to be part of so many children's early years. I love to see them grow, flourish and develop their new skills. I sometimes get very attached as I really do treat them as my own."

She has three adult children, the eldest being 34, all of whom have passed through Noah's Ark under their mother's care.

Jan has also seen multiple generations of families pass through Noah's Ark, as she now welcomes many offspring of children she taught when she first started at the nursery.

Manager Leanne Jones said: "She's dedicated her life to children for the past 32 years. She will do anything for anyone and really goes above and beyond for the children."

Jan moved to Bures in 1990, where she soon became a parent helper and committee member at Noah's Ark Nursery Group.

She became leader of the group two years later and gained her Level 3 Diploma in Preschool Practice in 1996.

Leanne will be following in Jan's footsteps as nursery manager after she retires.

She said: "It is a bit daunting to be stepping into Jan's shoes, but she's left behind a solid framework for us to work from."

The nursery took the opportunity to say its goodbyes to Jan on its annual sports day and leavers' day ceremonies on Wednesday, July 20.

She was presented with a handmade oak bench for her garden, a gift she will be enjoying with her newborn first grandchild.

Though Jan's retirement is sad news for the small team at Noah's Ark Nursery, it's not the last they'll be seeing of her.

She will be continuing on as bank staff for the nursery, reluctant to give up her story-telling privileges with the children.

Jan added: "Though I've seen many changes throughout my time at Noah's Ark, it has always been and will continue to be a home from home for the children."