News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

New rooms and climbing frame for expanded nursery

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:51 AM June 9, 2021   
East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

A nursery has expanded with two new rooms and a climbing frame in East Bergholt. 

East Bergholt Young Explorers at Cherry Blossom Children's Centre in Hadleigh Road can now take 30 more children, bringing its total number of spaces to 60. 

The charity, which is part of Constable County Childcare, has expanded with separate baby and two-year-old rooms following a move last year to close and repurpose some children centres in Suffolk

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road

Hayley Aherne, manager at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

The East Bergholt Young Explorers was open during most of this time during the redevelopment and manager Hayley Aherne said it could be a little "challenging" at times to work around the building work. 

There is still a children's centre on the site but with a smaller space for its service, which has been taken over by East Bergholt Young Explorers.

"We're the first to start actually get up and running so it's quite exciting," Mrs Aherne said. "We've also had to hire more staff."

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road

One of the new rooms at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

You may also want to watch:

A total of 17 staff made up of office and childcare staff now work with the kids from East Bergholt, Manningtree and surrounding villages. 

"There's been really good feedback," she added. "And parents are really pleased with the more places as we were at the point to turn people away."

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road

Early years teacher Jen, with authors Jules and Kayleigh Bond at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
  3. 3 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
  1. 4 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
  2. 5 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  3. 6 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
  4. 7 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  5. 8 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
  6. 9 Former Town goalkeeper joins League One club after Ipswich release
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'

To celebrate, Mrs Aherne invited Jules and Kayleigh Bond, authors of the Adventures of Rory & Friends, on Monday, June 7 to officially open the nursery with the 30 new spaces. 

The married Devon couple were inspired by their child who has a facial birthmark like Rory the Raccoon to create the series. and manager Mrs Aherne hoped it would educate the children that people can be different sometimes. 

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road

The East Bergholt Young Explorers climbing frame - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

The kids really "enjoyed" the day and also had some sports day races in the evening. 

"It been a lot of work and all the team and myself can say it's been a lovely space to work," she added. "There is lots of outside space and now the time has come for us to use it." 

For more see brantham-childcare.co.uk.

Education News
East Bergholt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way,  Mildenhall

Suffolk Live | Updated

Sainsbury's closed after man injured

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The transport vehicle measured 60m from end to end

A14 | Video

WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The zebra finches need rehoming after their Newmarket owner gave them up

Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Luke Chambers takes a throw-in.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus