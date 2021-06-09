New rooms and climbing frame for expanded nursery

Published: 11:51 AM June 9, 2021

East Bergholt Young Explorers has expanded at the Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre in Hadleigh Road - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

A nursery has expanded with two new rooms and a climbing frame in East Bergholt.

East Bergholt Young Explorers at Cherry Blossom Children's Centre in Hadleigh Road can now take 30 more children, bringing its total number of spaces to 60.

The charity, which is part of Constable County Childcare, has expanded with separate baby and two-year-old rooms following a move last year to close and repurpose some children centres in Suffolk.

Hayley Aherne, manager at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

The East Bergholt Young Explorers was open during most of this time during the redevelopment and manager Hayley Aherne said it could be a little "challenging" at times to work around the building work.

There is still a children's centre on the site but with a smaller space for its service, which has been taken over by East Bergholt Young Explorers.

"We're the first to start actually get up and running so it's quite exciting," Mrs Aherne said. "We've also had to hire more staff."

One of the new rooms at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

A total of 17 staff made up of office and childcare staff now work with the kids from East Bergholt, Manningtree and surrounding villages.

"There's been really good feedback," she added. "And parents are really pleased with the more places as we were at the point to turn people away."

Early years teacher Jen, with authors Jules and Kayleigh Bond at East Bergholt Young Explorers - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

To celebrate, Mrs Aherne invited Jules and Kayleigh Bond, authors of the Adventures of Rory & Friends, on Monday, June 7 to officially open the nursery with the 30 new spaces.

The married Devon couple were inspired by their child who has a facial birthmark like Rory the Raccoon to create the series. and manager Mrs Aherne hoped it would educate the children that people can be different sometimes.

The East Bergholt Young Explorers climbing frame - Credit: Constable Country Childcare

The kids really "enjoyed" the day and also had some sports day races in the evening.

"It been a lot of work and all the team and myself can say it's been a lovely space to work," she added. "There is lots of outside space and now the time has come for us to use it."

For more see brantham-childcare.co.uk.