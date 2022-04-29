Fair's return opens world of farming to thousands of youngsters

Gallery

Thousands of schoolchildren packed into the Suffolk Showground to learn more about agriculture and the role of farming in delivering food to our tables at an annual fair.

The School Farm and Country Fair returned to Trinity Park in Ipswich following a two-year absence due to the pandemic and welcomed 3,500 primary school pupils from across the county.

Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School at Framlingham enjoy the fair - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The year 3 and 4 youngsters had the chance to visit 65 exhibitors from a range of rural industries, including livestock and equine, food, energy, wildlife and health.

There were stalls for various companies, including UK Power Networks, as well as Suffolk Girlguiding.

Friends having fun in the animal barn - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The schoolchildren were able to learn about harvesting and seeding land, while there was also a display from Suffolk Police.

All activities are linked to the core subjects of the national curriculum, such as maths, English and science.

Emily with a piglet from a Baylham farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Helen Fomenko, communications officer at Trinity Park, said: “The aim was to encourage the future generations of farmers who will be producing food and drink.

St Mary's Primary in Mildenhall at the fair. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Children with a bloodhound puppy at the The School Farm and Country Fair. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We aim to introduce them to the world of food and farming and agriculture and wildlife and hopefully they will become the next generation to feed us.”