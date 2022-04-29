Gallery
Fair's return opens world of farming to thousands of youngsters
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Thousands of schoolchildren packed into the Suffolk Showground to learn more about agriculture and the role of farming in delivering food to our tables at an annual fair.
The School Farm and Country Fair returned to Trinity Park in Ipswich following a two-year absence due to the pandemic and welcomed 3,500 primary school pupils from across the county.
The year 3 and 4 youngsters had the chance to visit 65 exhibitors from a range of rural industries, including livestock and equine, food, energy, wildlife and health.
There were stalls for various companies, including UK Power Networks, as well as Suffolk Girlguiding.
The schoolchildren were able to learn about harvesting and seeding land, while there was also a display from Suffolk Police.
All activities are linked to the core subjects of the national curriculum, such as maths, English and science.
Helen Fomenko, communications officer at Trinity Park, said: “The aim was to encourage the future generations of farmers who will be producing food and drink.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named
- 2 'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia
- 3 Pub where licence revoked over drug dealing applies for new licence
- 4 Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds
- 5 Pub with ‘secret’ cinema and smokehouse is now selling wood-fired pizzas
- 6 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
- 7 Teenage girl injured near sixth form college
- 8 Suffolk police officer sacked for stealing dead man's belongings
- 9 Football's greatest fairy tale - Town changed the game 60 years ago today
- 10 Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m
“We aim to introduce them to the world of food and farming and agriculture and wildlife and hopefully they will become the next generation to feed us.”